India reports 10,488 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active caseload lowest in 532 days

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India reported 10,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The active caseload of COVID-19 cases is the lowest in the 532 days with a tally at 1,22,714.

"Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.36 per cent - lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The cumulative cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3,45,10,413.

According to the ministry, 313 people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,65,662.

With 12,329 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,39,22,037.

"Daily positivity rate (0.98 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 48 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.94 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 58 days," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,16,50,55,210 COVID-19 vaccine doses have also been administrated across the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 10 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours. The total sample tested for COVID-19 in the country so far stands at 63,16,49,378. (ANI)