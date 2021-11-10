India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): India reported 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The country's active caseload stands at 1,39,683, which is the lowest in 264 days and it accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases. It is currently at 0.41 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.25 per cent and it is the highest since March 2020 the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has also conducted over 61.85 crore COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, 109.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)