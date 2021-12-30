India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 961

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): India has reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The tally of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the country has gone up to 961 with maximum cases were reported from Delhi (263) and Maharashtra (252).

With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,822,040 while the death toll has mounted to 4,80,860.

The ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 82,402 constituting 0.24 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 7,486 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,58,778.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.38 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.76 per cent which remains lesser than 1 per cent for the last 46 days.

The daily positivity rate is 1.10 per cent which remains lesser than 2 per cent for the last 87 days.

The country has conducted as many as 67.64 crore COVID-19 tests so far.