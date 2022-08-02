India reports 13,734 fresh COVID-19 cases; 27 fatalities

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): India on Tuesday witnessed a slight dip in the number of new COVID-19 infections as it recorded 13,734 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Monday, India recorded 16,464 cases of COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 tally is now at 4,40,50,009. Of these 1,39,792 are active cases which account for 0.32 per cent of the total cases.

The Ministry further informed that the COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,26,430 as the country saw 27 fresh fatalities.



Moreover, there were 17,897 new recoveries from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,33,83,787.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.34 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 4.79 per cent. As many as 4,11,102 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Till date, the ministry informed that over 87.58 crore total tests have been conducted.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 204.6 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

As India continues to report over 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight.

"Our fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

