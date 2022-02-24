India reports 14,148 fresh COVID-19 infections, 302 fatalities in last 24 hrs; Kerala accounts for 188 deaths

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): India reported 14,148 fresh COVID-19 cases and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Following this, the total cases in the country have mounted up to 4,28,81,179 of which 1,48,359 are active cases. Active cases account for 0.35 per cent of the total cases.

The government's data added that a single-day rise of 302 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 5,12,924. Of the newly reported fatalities, Kerala accounts for 188 fatalities.



Further, the recovery rate is currently at 98.46 per cent in the country as the country added 30,009 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries from Coronavirus touched 4,22,19,896.

The ministry informed today that as many as 11,55,147 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a daily positivity rate of 1.22 per cent has been observed.

As a part of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, about 176.52 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

