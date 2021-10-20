India reports 14,623 new COVID-19 cases, active cases lowest since March 2020

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): India reported 14,623 new COVID1-9 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,41,08,996, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Of the 14,623 new infections reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths.

With this, the active caseload has fallen below the 2-lakh mark and is currently at 178,098, which is now the lowest in 229 days.

The country's active cases presently constitute 0.52 per cent of the total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery of 19,446 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,34,78,247.



Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.15 per cent and it is currently at its highest peak since the beginning of the pandemic.

With 197 deaths, the cumulative death toll has mounted to 4,52,651.

The weekly positivity rate is at 1.34 per cent and it remained below 3 per cent for the last 117 days now while the daily positivity rate is reported to be at 1.10 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 51 days and below 5 per cent for 134 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country has been enhanced. With a total of 13,23,702 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has so far tested 59,44,29,890 samples.

Also, 41,36,142 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 99,12,82,283 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

