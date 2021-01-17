India reports 15,144 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India reported 15,144 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,57,985, including 2,08,826 active cases.

With 17,170 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,96,885. The death toll has gone up 1,52,274.

With 68,633 active cases, Kerala is the worst affected state by Coronavirus in India currently. It is followed by Maharashtra, where there are 53,163 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,65,44,868 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 16, of which 7,79,377 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)