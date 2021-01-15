India reports 15,590 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): India reported 15,590 new COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,27,683, including 2,13,027 active cases.

With 15,975 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,62,738. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,918.

There are currently 52,558 active cases in Maharashtra, including 3,579 on Thursday, the state health department informed. The death toll in the state stands at 50,291.

In Kerala, 5,490 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4,337 recoveries were reported on Thursday by the health department. The total numbers of active cases and recoveries in the state are 66,503 and 7,61,154 respectively.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,49,62,401 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 14, of which 7,30,096 samples were tested yesterday.

"In the last 24 hours, only 16,946 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. During the same period, the country also registered 17,652 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 904 cases in the active caseload," informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)