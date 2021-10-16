India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India has reported 15,981 new COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

With the addition of new cases, India's active caseload now stands at 2,01,632. The cumulative cases registered since the onset of the pandemic reached 3,40,53,573.

With 17,861 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total recoveries jumped to 3,33,99,961.

As many as 4,51,980 have succumbed to the virus till now.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 97,23,77,045 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 8,36,118 were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)