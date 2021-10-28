India reports 16,156 new COVID-19 cases, 733 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India reported 16,156 new COVID-19 cases and 733 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The country also reported 17,095 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.20 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The country's active caseload stands at 1,60,989, which is the lowest in 243 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

At 1.19 per cent, the weekly positivity rate is less than 2 per cent for the last 34 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.25 per cent, which is less than 2 per cent for the last 24 days.

The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 till October 27 is 60,44,98,405 including 12,90,900 samples tested on Wednesday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, 104.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)