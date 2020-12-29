India reports 16,432 new coronavirus cases, lowest after 187 days, recovery rate at 95.92 pc

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): India continues to witness a declining trend of daily new caseload after 16,432 fresh coronavirus infections were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 187 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's active caseload fell to 2,68,581 on Tuesday after a net decline of 8,720 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further compressed to 2.63 per cent of the cumulative caseload.

The total recovered cases crossed 98 lakh (98,07,569) today which translates to a recovery rate of 95.92 per cent, the ministry said. The gap between recoveries and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 95,38,988.

Six UK returnees have been found positive for the new UK variant coronavirus genome in India. The Union Health Minister stated that samples of three UK returnees were tested and found positive for new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and one in National Institute of Virology, Pune.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 5,887 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the country. The state witnessed 5,029 recoveries and 24 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 64,861.

As many as 3,018 fresh infections were recorded in Maharashtra and 68 deaths due to the disease, as per the State Health Department. The state's tally has reached 19,25,066 including 18,20,021 recoveries and 54,537 active cases and 49,373 deaths. The recovery rate has improved to 94.54 per cent.

Mumbai reported 537 new COVID-19 cases, 486 recoveries/discharges and 6 deaths today. The total cases in the city rise to 2,92,008 including 8,186 active cases, 2,71,870 recoveries/discharges and 11,094 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 957 new coronavirus, 1,065 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. The overall infections in the state mounted to 8,16,132 including 8,747 active cases. The state's death toll reached 12,092.

As many as 703 new cases were recorded in Delhi, taking the national capital's tally to 6,24,118. As per Delhi's health department, there are only 6,122 active cases and the death toll is at 10,502.

With a spike of 662 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally reached 9,17,571 including 8,93,617 recoveries and the death toll at 12,074.

Rajasthan reported 626 fresh coronavirus cases, 6 deaths and 1,149 recoveries/discharges today. The overall cases in the state reached 3,06,784 and the death reached 2,683. (ANI)