India reports 16,464 fresh COVID-19 cases; 24 deaths

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): India on Monday saw a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 16,464 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Sunday, India had recorded 19,673 cases of COVID-19.

With this fresh surge in cases, the total cases in the country rose to 4,40,36,275. Of these total cases, 1,43,989 are active cases which account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

The government data informed that the country reported as many as 16,112 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,33,65,890.

However, the death toll from coronavirus moved up to 5,26,396 as 24 fresh fatalities were reported in a day.



The fatalities included 24 new ones - seven from West Bengal, three from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Assam, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Sikkim. Kerala added 15 to the backlog data.

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, the government informed that 2,73,888 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a positivity rate of 6.01 per cent was observed. Moreover, the weekly positivity rate is at 4.80 per cent.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 204.34 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Here, as many as 8,34,167 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As India continues to report over 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight.

"Our fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

