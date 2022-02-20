India reports 19,968 new COVID cases, 673 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India] February 20 (ANI): India reported 19,968 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A total of 11,87,766 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for the day stands at 1.68 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.27 per cent, as per a press statement from the Ministry.

During the last 24 hours, 48,847 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the total recoveries throughout the country to 4,20,86,383. The recovery rate has gone up to 98.28 per cent.

In the country, 673 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll throughout the country due to COVID-19 currently stands at 5,11,903.

There are currently 2,24,187 active COVID-19 cases in the state, which is 0.52 per cent of total cases.

A total of 175.37 crores vaccination doses against COVID-19 have been administered so far as a part of the nationwide vaccination drive against the disease. (ANI)