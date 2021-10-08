India reports 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days.

As per the ministry, the recovery rate is currently at 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 93.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)