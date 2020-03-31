India reports 227 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day spike, toll reaches 32

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): India on Monday witnessed 227 new coronavirus cases, the biggest spike in a day so far, taking the total number of infection cases in the country to 1251. Four people have also died in the last 24 hours due to the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health Affairs.

The death toll from the infection in the country stands at 32. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

101 people who were infected with the coronavirus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

There are 198 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and eight deaths from the disease.

Meanwhile, the national capital has 87 coronavirus cases including six cured cases.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reiterated that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India and that there has been "no community transmission as of now".



"If there will be a community transmission we will want to convey it to the community through media to increase the level of alertness and management for COVID-19 at the field level," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.



Agarwal said India took 12 days to reach 1,000 cases whereas many developed nations have seen multiple increases.

"This SOP [Standard Operating Procedure] is applicable to the current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per the plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities," a statement from the ministry said.(ANI)

