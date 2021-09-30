India reports 23,529 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): India reported 23,529 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

India's active caseload stands at 2,77,020, which is the lowest in the last 195 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.82 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.85 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

According to the health ministry, the recovery of 28,718 patients in the last 24 hours has taken the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,30,14,898.

The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.74 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the last 97 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.56 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 31 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 15,06,254 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country to 56,89,56,439.

The country has administered 88,34,70,578 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 65,34,306 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)