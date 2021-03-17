India reports 24,492 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): As many as 24,492 new COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,23,432, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 1,14,09,831, including 1,10,27,543 recoveries.

So far, 1,58,856 lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in the country.

As many as 3,29,47,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,82,80,763 samples have been tested up to March 15, including 8,73,350 samples tested on March 15.

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in the country reported 4,332 new COVID-19 cases, 10,671 discharges, and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. There are currently 1,31,812 active cases in the state. (ANI)







