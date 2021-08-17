India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 154 days

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): India reported 25,166 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise in 154 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India's cumulative tally has reached 3,22,50,679, and the number of active cases has declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days.

The active cases constitute 1.15 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the 22nd consecutive day, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 1.98 per cent.



According to the health ministry, 3,14,48,754 people have recovered from the disease so far, out of which 36,830 recovered in the last 24 hours.

The country's reported highest ever recoveries since March 2020 and it currently stood at 97.51 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,32,079 with 437 new deaths. The case fatality rate is at 1.34 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 49,66,29,524 samples were tested up to August 15 of which 15,63,985 were tested on August 16.

The health ministry further said that more than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day. 55,47,30,609 COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

