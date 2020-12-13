India reports 30,005 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate stands at 94.89 pc

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): With 30,005 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India crossed 98-lakh mark and reached 98,26,775, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) data on Saturday.

The total discharged cases reached 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharged cases in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate reached 94.89 per cent.

After 442 new deaths related to the virus reported in single day, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,42,628.

The country reported more discharged than new cases in the last 24 hours bringing down the active cases tally to 3,59,819, which is the lowest after nearly 145 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on July 18.

Maharashtra reported 4,259 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 18,76,699, said the state health department on Saturday. The state also reported 3,949 discharged cases, and 80 deaths on Saturday. Total recoveries stand at 17,53,922, while the death toll is at 48,139. The active cases are 73,542.

Delhi reported 1,935 new COVID-19 cases, 3191 recoveries and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the national capital stand at 6,05,470 including 5,78,116 recoveries, 9,981 deaths and 17,373 active cases.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,761 discharged cases, and 32 deaths on Saturday. Total number of cases in the state stand at 5,64,132 including 5,35,985 recoveries, 20,091 active cases and 8,056 deaths.



In Kerala, 5,949 new COVID-19 cases, 5,268 recoveries, 32 deaths reported on Saturday. There are 60,029 active cases in the state. The death toll stands at 2,594 in the state.

Gujarat reported 1,203 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths and 1338 discharged/recovered cases today. The total number of cases now at 2,26,508 with 2,08,867 recoveries, 13,481 active cases and 4,160 deaths.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,203 new COVID-19 cases, 1,531 discharges, and 11 deaths, said state health department. The total number of cases in the state stand at 9,00,214 including 18,254 active cases, 8,70,002 recovered and 11,939 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,218 new COVID-19 cases, 1,296 discharges, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department. The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,97,693 including 7,75,602 recovered cases, 10,208 active cases and 11,883 deaths.

Uttarakhand reported 728 new COVID-19 cases, 435 recoveries, and 10 deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 81,939 including 73,422 cured, 6,207 active cases. The death toll stand at 1,351, said the state health department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,75,025 as per the state health department. Total active cases in the state stand at 5,078.

Punjab reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, 654 discharges, and 21 deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department. Total cases in the state rose to 1,59,579 including 1,47,431 recoveries and 5,057 deaths. The active cases stand at 7,091. (ANI)

