India reports 36,083 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): India reported 36,083 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 1.88 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 37,927 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the country have reached 3,13,76,015. The recovery rate now stands at 97.46 per cent. The country also reported 493 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has gone up to 3,85,336, accounting for 1.20 per cent of the total number of cases.



The health ministry further informed that the weekly positivity remained below 5 per cent and today stood at 2.00 per cent.

The testing capacity has substantially ramped up as the country has conducted 49.36 crore tests so far.

The ministry also informed that 45,60,33,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

