India reports 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3417 deaths

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604.

The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday.

The cumulative death toll has mounted to 2,18,959. Currently, there are 34,13,642 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

The country also witnessed as many as 3,00,732 recoveries in the said period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 16,29,3003.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 2. Of these 15,04,698 samples were tested on Sunday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 15,71,98,207, informed the health ministry.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. (ANI)