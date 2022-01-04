India reports 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, daily positivity rate at 3.24 pc

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886.

According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 1,892 cases of Omicron of which 766 have been recovered.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (568), followed by Delhi (382) and Kerala (185).

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 1,71,830, accounts for 1 per cent of the country's total cases and is currently at 0.49 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 3.24 per cent.

With the recovery of 11,007 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,43,06,414. The current recovery rate is at 98.13 per cent.

The country also reported 124 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,82,017.

India conducted 11,54,302 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 68,24,28,595 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India has administered a total of 146.70 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,46,70,18,464 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 99,27,797 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. (ANI)