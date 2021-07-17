India reports 38,079 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.19 pc

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India recorded 38,079 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 1.19 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate has been below 3 per cent for 26 consecutive days.

The active cases further declined to 4,24,025, taking the weekly positivity rate to 2.10 per cent, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.31 per cent.

The active cases constitute 1.36 per cent of total cases.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 3,10,64,908, as per Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,13,091 with 560 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India witnessed 43,916 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,02,27,792.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,20,21,954 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to July 16, and out of these, 19,98,715 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 39,96,95,879 out of which 42,12,557 vaccine doses were administrated in the last 24 hours. (ANI)