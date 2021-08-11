India reports 38,353 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload lowest in 140 days

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): India on Wednesday reported 38,353 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,86,351; lowest in 140 days.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the highest ever recovery rate of 97.45 per cent has been recorded; 40,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries across the country to 3,12,20,981.

The daily positivity rate remains less than 3 per cent for the last 16 days; presently 2.16 per cent.

The ministry also informed that 51.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The testing capacity has also been ramped up; a total of 48.50 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to August 10 was 48,50,56,507, including 17,77,962 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)