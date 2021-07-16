India reports 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, 542 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India reported 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, 40,026 recoveries and 542 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

A total of 3,10,26,829 positive COVID cases have been reported so far, including 3,01,83,876 recoveries and 4,12,531 deaths.

India's active caseload is currently at 4,30,422. The active cases constitute 1.39 per cent of the total.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.28 percent.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 percent and is currently at 2.14 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 1.99 percent, less than 3 percent for 25 consecutive days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 44,00,23,239 samples have been tested for COVID so far. Of these, 19,55,910 samples were tested yesterday.

A total of 39,53,43,767 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, including 38,78,078 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)