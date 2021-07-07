India reports 43,733 new cases in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate at 2.29 pc

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): India reported 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With this, India's active caseload of COVID cases has declined to 4,59,920, which is the lowest in 102 days. The active cases constitute 1.5 per cent of the total cases.

Total recoveries touched 2,97,99,534, including 47,240 patients who recovered during the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 55th consecutive day.

With this, the recovery rate has increased to 97.18 per cent. The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.39 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.29 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 16 consecutive days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, cumulative total samples tested up to July 6 are 42,33,32,097 including 19,07,216 samples tested yesterday.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 36.13 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)