India reports 43,893 new COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 79,90,322

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): With 43,893 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 79,90,322 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 508 new deaths, the death toll has mounted to 1,20,010, according to the Union Health Ministery.

Total active cases stand at 6,10,803 after a decrease of 15,054 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 72,59,509 with 58,439 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

With 1,32,069 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,78,496 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,463 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 71,349 active cases, while 7,27,298 people have recovered and 10,991 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kerala has 92,266 active cases, while 3,09,032 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,376 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 37,172 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 27,734 and 27,873 active cases respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 27. Of these 10,66,786 samples were tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)