India reports 44,059 new COVID-19 cases, 511 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India's coronavirus count crossed the 91-lakh mark on Monday after 44,059 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases reached 91,39,866 including 4,43,486 active cases and 85,62,641 recoveries. With 511 new deaths, the death toll mounted to 1,33,738.

The country is reporting around 30,000 to 47,000- daily new cases for the past some days. Today is the sixteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has 80,878 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 66,982 and Delhi with 39,741.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,25,82,730 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 22, of these, 8,49,596 samples were tested yesterday.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the Government of India has decided to depute high-level Central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support these States in COVID-19 response and management.

These States have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases i.e. those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases, it said.

The Health Ministry said that the three-member teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of COVID cases and support the State's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. (ANI)