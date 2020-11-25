India reports 44,376 new COVID-19 cases, 481 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total cases in the country now stands at 92,22,217 including 86,42,771 discharges and 4,44,746 active cases. With 481 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,699.

Today is the 18th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,59,032 samples were tested on Tuesday while 13,48,41,307 samples have been tested so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 vaccine development and clarified that the dosage and price of the vaccine were uncertain as of now.

"The government is keeping a close track of vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisation and international companies. It is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses of a vaccine. It is also not decided what will be the price of the vaccine. We still don't have answers to these questions," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking to the chief ministers over the pandemic situation in their states at a virtual meeting on Tuesday. (ANI)