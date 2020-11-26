India reports 44,489 new coronavirus cases

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India reported 44,489 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 92,66,706, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday.

With 524 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,35,223 . The overall cases include 4,52,344 active case, 86,79,138 recoveries.

There are 85,488 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest in the country followed by 65,234 in Kerala at and38,287 in Delhi.

Today is the 19th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,59,31,545 samples have been tested up to November 25 and 10,90,238 samples were tested yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative positivity rate has dropped to 6.84 per cent. (ANI)