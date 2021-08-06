India reports 44,643 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): India reported 44,643 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With these new cases, the active tally has climbed to 4,14,159 and constitutes 1.30 per cent of total cases.

With 41,096 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the country have reached 3,10,15,844. The recovery rate now stands at 97.36 per cent.

A total of 4,26,754 deaths have been reported so far out of which 464 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Also, the weekly positivity rate, which is currently at 2.41 per cent, remained below 5 per cent.

The daily positivity rate, currently at 2.72 per cent, has been less than 3 per cent for the last 11 days.

The testing capacity has substantially ramped up as the country has conducted 47.65 crore tests so far.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 49 crore yesterday. As per government data, cumulatively, 49,53,27,595 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,64,712 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 57,97,808 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, stated the ministry.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June 2021.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, added the ministry. (ANI)