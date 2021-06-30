India reports 45,951 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours, slight rise since yesterday

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): With 45,951 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Wednesday reported a slight increase in daily cases, the Union Health Ministry informed.

Yesterday, 37,566 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, the first time in 102 days daily cases dropped below the 40,000 mark.

As many as 60,729 recoveries and 817 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,03,62,848 positive cases have been reported in the country so far, including 2,94,27,330 recoveries and 5,37,064 active cases. The death toll stands at 3,98,454.

Active cases constitute about 1.77 per cent of the total cases. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 48th consecutive day.

The Recovery Rate stands at 96.92 per cent while the Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.69 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 41,01,00,044 samples have been tested for COVID-19, of which, 19,60,757 were tested in June 29.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent and has remained below 5 per cent for 23 consecutive days. (ANI)