India reports 6,561 new COVID cases, 142 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): India reported 6,561 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 77,152 and it comprises 0.18 per cent of total infections.



The total recoveries stand at 14,947 in the last 24 hours increasing it to 4,23,53,620. The recovery rate is at 98.62 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.99 per cent.

178.02 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide vaccination drive. With 8.82 samples collected in the last 24 hours, the tally crossed 77 crore in the country. (ANI)

