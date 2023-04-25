India reports 6,660 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): India reported 6,660 new Covid-19 cases and 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours with the active cases now standing at 63,380 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Active cases stand at 0.14 per cent of the total cases reported in the country.

The total covid vaccination doses administrated in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive are 220.66 crores with 4,943 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Having 9,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's total recovery increased to 4,43,11,078 with the recovery stand at 98.67 per cent. Taking the daily positivity rate to 3.52 per cent.

A total of 92.56 crore tests conducted so far with 1,89,087 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

