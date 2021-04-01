India reports 72,330 new COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 cases and 459 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Thursday.

With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,22,21,665.

With 459 new deaths, the death toll in India has soared up to 1,62,927. There are 5,84,055 active cases in the nation as of now.

Furthermore, 40,382 people were discharged after recovery on Wednesday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,14,74,683.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,25,681 samples were tested on Wednesday. A total of 24,47,98,621 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 6,51,17,896 people have been vaccinated across the country till now. From today, the government will vaccinate all above 45 years.

India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

With several parts of the country witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases, the central government on Tuesday warned that the situation is going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks. (ANI)