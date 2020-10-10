India reports 73,272 new COVID-19 cases, 926 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.



With this new surge in the COVID-19 cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,07,416 deaths.

At present, Maharashtra continues to be at the top of the country's COVID-19 tally with 2,36,947 active cases. While Karnataka recorded 11,8870 active cases, Kerala has 91,841 active cases.

As per the data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,64,018 samples tested for COVID-19 on Friday. Over 8.57 crores samples of COVID-19 have been tested so far in the country. (ANI)

