India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): India has reported 7,447 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As per the ministry, the active caseload in the country stands at 86,415.

With as many as 7,886 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the tally of total recoveries from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,41,62,765.

The COVID-19 death toll in India, as shared by the ministry, is 4,76,869.

A total of 1,35,99,96,267 vaccinations have been done so far. (ANI)