India reports 81,484 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, active ones below 10-lakh mark for 11th day in a row

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India reported a total of 81,484 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1,095 deaths, even as it sustained the steady trend of keeping active cases below the 10-lakh mark for the eleventh consecutive day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. India also maintains its global position of being the country with the maximum number of recovered patients in the world.

The number of active cases on Friday was 9,42,217, of which 76.62 per cent were in 10 ten states and union territories, the MoHFW said.

"Of the 81,484 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 78.07 per cent are concentrated in 10 states/UTs. Maharashtra contributed more than 16,000 cases, while Karnataka contributed around 10,000 cases. Kerala follows with more than 8,000 cases," it stated.

An MoHFW statement added that of the 1,095 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, 83.37 per cent are from 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra had 36 per cent of fatalities with 394 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths.

According to the statement, India's steady trend of posting a high level of daily recoveries also continues. As many as 78,877 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country, with the national recovery rate currently at 83.70 per cent.

Also, 10 states/UTs account for 72 per cent of the newly recovered cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of newly recovered cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

India's total recoveries are 53,52,078 so far. Around 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days.

As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country. Maharashtra is leading the states' tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Karnataka follows with more than 1 lakh cases.

As many as 14 states and UTs in the country have less than 5,000 active cases. (ANI)