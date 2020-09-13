India reports 81,533 COVID-19 recoveries, highest in a day

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A total of 81,533 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the country in last 24 hours which is the highest single-day recovery, Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With this, the total number of recoveries has crossed 36 lakh taking the coronavirus recovery rate to 77.77 per cent. The number of recoveries stands at 36, 24,196.

A ministry release said that around 60 per cent of the total recovered cases have been reported from five states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. These states are also the worst COVID-hit states in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 97,570 new cases were reported from the country with Maharashtra contributing over 24,000 of the additional cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed more than 9,000.

The death toll has gone to 77472 with 1,201 more persons dying due to the virus.

The release said that 36 per cent of the deaths reported yesterday were from Maharashtra followed by Karnataka which reported 130 deaths.

It said 69 per cent of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi. (ANI)