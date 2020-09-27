India reports 88,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 59,92,533

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): With a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID19 cases, India's COVID-19 case count neared 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 94,503, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated.

The active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands 2,69,535, Karnataka at 1,01,801, Andhra Pradesh 65,794, Uttar Pradesh 57,086 and Tamil Nadu 46,336.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 26 is 7,12,57,836. The number of samples tested on September 26 is 9,87,861. (ANI)