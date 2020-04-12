India reports 909 fresh cases of COVID-19, count hits 8,356 : Lav Aggarwal

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): With 909 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 8,356 including 273 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

While 716 people have been recovered so far, he said.

"A total of 8,356 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 273 deaths and 716 people who were COVID-19 positive have been recovered. Out of the total deaths, 34 deaths have been reported during the day," Aggarwal said.

He said that the government is increasing the testing capacity in private and government medical colleges.

"We have a detailed discussion with the Health Minister and Home Minister according to which we are increasing testing capacity in private and government medical college," he said.

"To support this effort, 14 mental institutes have been identified including AIIMS and Nimhans, through which we will increase our testing capacity in government medical colleges," he said. (ANI)