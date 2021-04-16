India reports biggest spike of over 2.17 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 26.14 lakh vaccine doses administered today

By With Over 2.17 Lakh New Covid-19 Cases, Total Covid-19 Cases Cross 1.4 Crore Mark In India

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.17 lakh new cases and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As many as 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,42,91,917. The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743.

In the last 24 hours, 1,18,302 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,25,47,866.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 63,729 new COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 37,03,584.

According to the state government data, the active cases in the state have mounted to 6,38,034. Out of the new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 8,839 cases were reported in Mumbai. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 5,61,998. Nagpur district reported 6,194 fresh coronavirus cases, and 75 deaths today.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 27,426 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths and 6,429 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total Covid-19 tally reached 7,93,720 on Friday with 1,50,676 active cases, 6,33,461 recoveries and 9,583 deaths.

Delhi has reported its biggest single-day spike of 19,486 fresh coronavirus infections and 141 related deaths, as per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Friday evening.

The total caseload of Delhi reached 8,03,623, with 61,005 active cases. With 114 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 11,793.

A total of 14,859 new COVID-19 and 78 fatalities cases were reported in Karnataka on Friday. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the state surged to 11,24,509, with 1,07,315 cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 11,045 new coronavirus cases, 7,496 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Covid tally in the state has reached 3,84,563, with 59,183 active cases.

At least 10,031 new COVID-19 cases, 3,792 recoveries and 21 deaths were reported in Kerala on Friday. The death toll in the state stands at 4,877 while 11,32,267 persons have recovered, so far.

Gujarat registered 8,920 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths and 3,387 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state has reported a total of 3,84,688 coronavirus cases so far. Active cases in the state stand at 49,737.

Tamil Nadu reported 8,449 new COVID-19 cases, 4,920 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total Covid cases in the state surged to 9,71,384, including 8,96,759 recoveries, 61,593 active cases and 13,032 deaths.

Rajasthan recorded 7,359 fresh coronavirus cases and 31 deaths on Friday. With this, the total number of cases of COVID-19 infections in the state reached 3,95,309. Rajasthan has 53,813 active cases currently.

The poll-bound West Bengal reported 6,910 new COVID-19 cases, 2,818 recoveries and 26 fatalities in the last 24 hours. With the addition of new infection, the Covid-19 tally in the state surged to 6,43,795, with 41,047 active cases currently.

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,096 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths and 2,194 recoveries on Friday. The state has 35,592 active cases currently.

Punjab registered 3,915 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid tally to 2,90,707 cases. The stats have 30,745 active cases currently.

Union Territory of Chandigarh also reported 481 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the case tally to 32,878. The UT has 3,423 active cases currently.

Meanwhile, the total vaccinations across the country have approached nearly 12 crore mark today with more than 26.14 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on Monday. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against COVID-19.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)