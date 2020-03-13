India reports first COVID-19 death from Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): India on Thursday reported the first death from coronavirus. A 76-year-old man, who passed away recently, has been tested positive of coronavirus.

"The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing, isolation, and other measures are being taken up. Telangana government has also been informed as he went to a hospital there," said B Sriramalu, Commissioner, Health.

The doctors had suspected that the person had coronavirus but the test confirmed the infection only recently.

The disease, which originated in Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people globally. India has reported over 73 cases of infection. (ANI)

