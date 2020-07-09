India reports highest single-day spike of 24,879 COVID-19 cases, 487 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India has reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died.

Maharashtra which continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic has reported 6875 new cases of COVID-19, and 219 deaths on Thursday.

While 4067 people recovered in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 2,30,599 including 1,27,259 recovered, 93,652 active cases and 9,667 deaths, as per the Public Health Department of the state.

Tamil Nadu has reported 65 deaths and 4,231 new cases of COVID-19 today. The total number of cases stands at 1,26,581 including 46,652 active cases and 1,765 deaths, as per the state's Health Department

In Delhi, the number of cases of coronavirus reached 104864. The active cases in the national capital is 23452. The number of persons cured or discharged are 78199. The death toll is at 3213, as per the MoHFW.

Gujarat has so far reported 38333 cases of COVID-19. The active cases in the state are 9051. The number of persons cured or discharged are 27289. The death toll in the state has reached 1993.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) on Thursday.

Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 10,373 active cases, 21,127 discharged so far and 862 patients have succumbed to the infection."

Bihar reported 704 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, informed the State Health Department. With this, the state tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 13,978, including 9,541 recovered cases, said the health department.

Kerala has reported 339 new COVID-19 cases and 149 recoveries today. Of the new cases, 117 returned from abroad, 74 from other states, and 133 contracted disease through local contacts, said State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

There are a total of 6,534 COVID-19 positive cases in the State of which 2,795 are active cases, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1555 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 23,814, including 12154 recoveries and 277 deaths, according to State Health Department. There are currently 10,544 active cases in the state.

On the other hand, with two new COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the tally has reached 1,101, informed Himachal Pradesh Health Department on Thursday. According to the State Health Department, there are 256 active cases for coronavirus in the state while 821 people have recovered from the virus.

A total of 149 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of cases in the state is now at 22,212, including 4,846 active cases and 489 deaths.

Chandigarh has reported 16 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 523 including 113 active cases and seven deaths.

Manipur has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and six people discharged in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1450, including 651 active cases and 799 recovered cases. Recovery rate is 55.1 per cent in the state as per the government of Manipur. (ANI)

