India reports less than 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases since past 7 days

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): With harvest festivals being celebrated across the country, a piece of good news has arrived that India has recorded less than 20,000 daily new COVID-19 cases since the last 7 days.

"In the last 24 hours, only 16,946 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. During the same period, the country also registered 17,652 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 904 cases in the active caseload," informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline, less than 300 daily deaths have been registered for the last 20 days.

India's case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent and 22 States/Union Territories have cases fatality rate less than the national average.

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,13,603. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.03 per cent.



25 States/ Union Territories (UTs) have less than 5,000 active cases.

India's total recoveries have reached 10,146,763. The recovery rate has also increased to 96.52 per cent. 82.67 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs, the Ministry said.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,158 newly recovered cases. 3,009 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 930 in Chhattisgarh.

76.45 per cent of the new cases are from the seven States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,004, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,556 and 746 new cases, respectively.

198 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Six states/UTs account for 75.76 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 26 and 18 daily deaths, respectively.

The country is geared up for the massive COVID-19 vaccination drive beginning from January 16.

The full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against COVID-19 have been allocated to all States/UTs in the proportion of health care workers database. (ANI)

