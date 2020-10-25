India reports over 53,000 new coronavirus cases, 650 more deaths

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): India reported 53,370 new coronavirus cases taking the total infections to over 78 lakhs, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

With 650 more deaths, the cumulative toll stands at 1,17,956,

The active cases are on a continuous decline on a daily basis as India continued to maintain active cases below 7 lakh for the second day, while total recoveries crossed 70 lakh.

The active cases now comprise only 8.71 per cent of the total positive cases of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 6,417 new COVID-19 cases, 10,004 recoveries and 137 deaths, as per their Public Health Department. The COVID tally of the state rose to 16,38,961, including 1,40,194 active cases, 14,55,107 recoveries and 43,152 deaths.

Mumbai recorded 1,257 new coronavirus cases, 898 recoveries and 50 deaths. The total cases reached 2,50,061, including 19,554 active cases, 2,19,152 recoveries and 10,016 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Rajasthan reported 1,852 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the state stand at 1,84,422 including 1,826 deaths, 1,65,496 recoveries and 17,100 active cases, as per the State Health Department.

485 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab, 521 discharged cases and 12 deaths. The state's coronavirus count reached 1,30,640 till date, including 1,22,256 discharges, 4,277 active cases and 4,107 deaths.

Karnataka recorded 4,471 new COVID-19 cases (2,251 cases in Bengaluru Urban), 7,153 discharges, and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stand at 7,98,378 including 86,749 active cases, 7,00,737 discharges and 10,873 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 577 new COVID-19 cases and 733 recoveries today. The overall cases in the union territory climbed to 91,329, including 7,680 active cases, 82,219 recoveries and 1430 deaths.

As many as 245 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,022 out of which 4,165 are active patients. (ANI)