India-Russia bilateral tri services exercise 'INDRA-2019' concludes

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The second edition of bilateral tri-services exercise INDRA-2019 between India and Russia concluded on Thursday at Babina, Pune, and Goa.

According to a press release, the exercise included joint training in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations under the United Nations mandate. Both countries shared their expertise and experience.

As part of the validation exercise held on Thursday, troops from both the countries carried out specialised joint counter-terrorist operations which were witnessed by dignitaries of services of both countries.

The validation exercise was reviewed by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik in presence of other senior officers of both the participating countries.

The press release stated that the exercise INDRA-2019 as successful in increasing the bonhomie and camaraderie amongst the nations. The troops shared the best practices and expertise being followed by these nations in counter-terrorism operations.

The exercise provided an opportunity for both the Armies for greater understanding and strengthening of mutual trust and cooperation. (ANI)

