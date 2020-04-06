India' s battle against COVID-19 sets distinct example for world : PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) 40th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has set an example for the world by effectively battling coronavirus.

"India's efforts so far to deal with coronavirus have set an example for the world. India is among those countries in the world that understood the severity of the coronavirus and started a widespread war against it within time," said PM Modi.

"Our party's foundation day is an occasion of inspiration and making new resolutions but this time our party's foundation day has occurred when not only India but the entire world, is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time," he added.

"India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting," PM Modi said. (ANI)

