India safest country for minorities, Owaisi wants to create differences between Hindus, Muslims, says Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): After Rishi Sunak became the UK Prime Minister, a new debate has heated up in India. Leaders like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have asked whether a person from minority community would become the Prime Minister of the country. He wants to see a woman in Hijab as the PM of India.

He has also targeted BJP by saying that such parties are against minority communities. Replying to Owaisi, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that India is the safest country for minorities and Owaisi wants to create differences between Hindus and Muslims by his statements.



"Owaisi is an expert in making strange statements. He is not happy if a person from minority community becomes Prime Minister in England. In India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, Zakir Hussain, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Manmohan Singh had posts of President or Prime Minister. The kind of language being spoken by Owaisi is unfortunate. What message does he want to give by making such a statement? Only a person chosen by the people of the country becomes the Prime Minister," said Hussain.

"Our Prime Minister says Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas. Congress made the Muslims of India poor and when the son of a poor person became the Prime Minister, he made plans for the poor. The benefits go to minorities and the poor," said the BJP leader.

No place in the world is as safe for minorities as India. For the Muslims of India, there cannot be a better leader than Narendra Modi, who works on the principle of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vishwas. But Owaisi does not see all this. He only creates tensions between Hindus and Muslims," said Hussain. (ANI)

