India says reports of another Indian national arrested in Pakistan for alleged spying are 'unverified'

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India on Thursday said that reports of another Indian national arrested in Pakistan for alleged spying are 'unverified'.

"We do not react to unverified media reports. We have not heard from the Pakistani side on this," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly briefing.

Pakistani media on Wednesday claimed that an alleged "Indian spy" was arrested by local authorities from Rakhi Gaj in Dera Ghazi Khan city in Punjab province.

The man was identified as Raju Lakshman, according to ARY News.

Lakshman has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations, the Pakistani news outlet added. (ANI)

